Conroe's Thunder Gun Range sued after nearby residents complain of 'raining bullets' hitting homes

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe homeowner's association has filed a lawsuit against Thunder Gun Range, citing multiple instances of bullets hitting homes and vehicles in the area.

ABC13, which has reported extensively on this problem for months, is cited in the court filings.

On Jan. 5, court documents show a court approved a temporary injunction following the initial lawsuit, which prohibits employees and customers from firing in the direction of the Artavia neighborhood. The lawsuit indicates that the gun range owner agreed to this term.

The original lawsuit was filed on Dec. 18, alleging stray bullets hit multiple homes and vehicles, and the gun range violated numerous state laws. The lawsuit seeks to have the gun range stop firing in the direction of the community.

"I'm not anti-gun. I belong to a range. The problem is bullets are raining down in a residential area, and the owner doesn't seem to have any interest in putting in the necessary safety precautions that would keep this from happening," resident Mark Kennedy said.

In the lawsuit, the HOA's attorneys claim the gun range lacks safety measures.

ABC13 reached out to the gun range and attorneys representing the HOA but has not heard back.

