21-year-old man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint in her Spring home garage

Jeremy Kejuan Wright, who demanded money from the victim before sexually assaulting her in April, was sentenced to 20 years.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The man found guilty of terrorizing and sexually assaulting a mother inside of her garage in Spring is set to spend two decades behind bars.

Jeremy Kejuan Wright, 21, was convicted of six crimes, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

Wright agreed to a 20-year sentence for each crime that he will serve concurrently, officials said. His bond had been previously set at $1.1 million total before he pleaded guilty to the crimes last week.

Authorities say that in the early morning hours of April 25, Wright walked armed into the open garage of a Spring home along Blodgett Peak Trail. A mother who lived there was said to be loading up her vehicle and getting ready to go to work when Wright demanded money and sexual acts from her while holding her at gunpoint.

Officials said the mother's 14-year-old daughter was home during the attack and called 911 for help.

Harris County deputies reportedly arrived within minutes and evacuated the children in the home before arresting Wright. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

An ABC13 crew was on the scene when investigators processed the gun used by the suspect during the crime. They said the gun was not registered to Wright.

"He just found an opportunity and acted upon it," Sgt. Charlotte Webster, with the domestic violence and sexual assault unit for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said in April.

Wright must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

