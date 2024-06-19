Deputies arrest 3 people in child porn investigation and remove infant from New Caney home

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child porn investigation led authorities to remove an infant from a New Caney home and arrest three people on Tuesday.

Robert Walker, Frances Walker, and Leigh Ann Baker are all in the Montgomery County jail facing a laundry list of serious charges, including the intent to distribute child pornography.

Ken Washington with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said the department's proactive investigative work led them to suspect dangerous and illegal activity was going on inside the New Caney home.

"Our detectives are flagged, and it leads to them engaging in conversation, and it leads to them finding out there are some facts that led them to believe the suspect has committed a crime," Washington said.

Authorities said deputies were conducting a search warrant at the home when they discovered the infant along with nine dogs.

"It was a very dire and decrepit situation. There was feces on the floor, clothes, no food, and so on," Washington said.

The home was found to be in uninhabitable condition, covered in animal urine and feces. CPS removed the baby, and the animals were taken by animal control.

Deputies said the warrant stemmed from an investigation related to the offense of promotion and distribution of child pornography in The Woodlands.

The investigation led to the arrests of the three adults, all of whom lived in the home. The three were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Robert Walker was found to be associated with promoting and possessing thousands of images depicting the sexual assault of infants and toddlers. He was charged with five counts of promotion/distribution of child pornography, endangering a child, and animal cruelty. He is being held on a $170,500 bond.

"We're not talking about five or six images. We're talking about a lot of images, and they're still sorting through all that," Washington said.

Frances Walker and Baker were charged with animal cruelty and endangering a child, Pct. 3 said. They are being held on a $25,750 bond.

