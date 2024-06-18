Man accused of sexually assaulting strangers at Splashtown

Sergio Marroquin is accused of pulling down two women's swimsuits while one was holding her son at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, HCSO says.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 46-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting at least two strangers at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, according to charging documents.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office shared Sergio Marroquin's mugshot with Eyewitness News, saying investigators believe there are more victims.

Marroquin was charged after allegedly pulling down swimsuits of at least two women at the water park's lazy river on June 16, according to court records.

Investigators told ABC13 that the victims were 35-year-old twins, one of whom was holding her young son during the incident.

Marroquin faced a judge during probable cause court on Monday. The magistrate initially set his bond at $100,000, which was later lowered to $50,000 by a district court judge at the defense attorney's request.

Court records show that Marroquin, a husband and father of two children, has not been convicted of a crime and has not been charged in a case since 2007.

