The homeowner was getting ready to leave for work when the suspect walked through the garage and, at first, demanded money, deputies say.

14-year-old saves mother from alleged home intruder who held her at gunpoint and demanded sex acts

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old saved her mother from an armed man who is accused of holding the woman at gunpoint at her Spring home and demanded she perform sexual acts on him.

It was 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday when the woman was about to leave for work from her home in the 23000 block of Blodgett Peak Trail and deputies say Jeremy Wright walked into the victim's open garage.

Deputies say Wright demanded money from her, but when she told him she didn't have any, he demanded that she perform sexual acts on him while he had her held at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the teen called deputies who Constable Mark Herman said arrived within three minutes and arrested him.

Wright now faces charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated sexual assault.

