Over 200 videos of child sex assault material found in man's home in The Woodlands, officials say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators discovered chilling details in a suspect's home months after he was arrested and charged for allegedly paying a child in exchange for sexual acts in The Woodlands.

David Roberto Gonzalez was arrested back in April and charged with sexual assault of a child on a $150,000 bond.

Gonzalez was arrested again on Tuesday, booked into the Montgomery County Jail, and given a bond of $375,000 for five additional charges.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez faced more charges after the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said they found more than 200 videos of toddlers depicting child sexual assault material.

Five additional charges of possession of child pornography were filed against Gonzalez.

On April 11, investigators said Gonzalez met with a juvenile victim at a neighborhood park in The Woodlands to exchange sexual acts for money on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, detectives posed as the victim online, and the suspect reportedly made arrangements with the undercover detectives to meet at a location. Pct. 3 said Gonzalez also attempted to solicit sexual acts with the undercover detectives, as well as additional juveniles.

When deputies searched Gonzalez's home, he was found to be in possession of child pornography on his electronic devices, but he wasn't charged for those allegations until Tuesday due to forensic analysis.

Investigators believe the suspect has met with additional juvenile victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pct. 3 Criminal Investigation Division at 281-364-4211.

