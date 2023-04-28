The 20-year-old is facing five charges related to the attack. Deputies said the woman's 14-year-old daughter was home during the attack and called 911.

$1.1M bond set for man accused of sexually assaulting mom at gunpoint in garage of Spring home

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a mother inside her garage at her Spring home while she was getting ready to leave for work will face a judge on Friday.

Jeremy Wright, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated sex assault, burglary with intent to commit another felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $1.1 million total for all of the charges.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said Wright demanded money from the woman at gunpoint before he sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, deputies said the woman's 14-year-old daughter was home during the attack and called 911.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 14-year-old saves mother from alleged home intruder who held her at gunpoint and demanded sex acts

Deputies said Wright walked into the victim's open garage in the 23000 block of Blodgett Peak Trail at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday when the woman was about to leave for work.

He reportedly demanded money from her, but when the woman told him she didn't have any, he insisted that she perform sexual acts on him while he held her at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old called deputies, who Constable Mark Herman said arrived within three minutes and arrested him.

"This particular deputy, when he got the call, he was like three blocks away from there, and he literally drove up, and the guy was still in the garage with the female," Herman said.

In speaking with the suspect, Harris County investigators said Wright told them he was dropped off outside the woman's home.

"He just found an opportunity and acted upon it," Sgt. Charlotte Webster, with the domestic violence and sexual assault unit for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"She may not have any physical injuries, but the mental anguish not only on the victim -- the mother, but the daughter -- it will never go away," Herman said.

An ABC13 crew was on the scene when investigators processed the gun used by the suspect during the crime. They said the gun was not registered to Wright.

Sgt. Webster said Wright does not have any prior charges as an adult but does have a juvenile record.