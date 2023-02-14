19-year-old charged in 2022 murder of sister's boyfriend in Alief area, records show

The 19-year-old is accused of fatally shooting the man who allegedly physically assaulted his sister, court documents state.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man last year in the Alief area, the Houston Police Department said.

Jaylen Young is charged with murder after 21-year-old Sean Trevon Hampton was reportedly found shot to death on Oct. 22, 2022, at 11800 Spring Grove Drive at about 12:15 a.m.

HPD officers said they discovered Hampton in the street outside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

According to court documents, Young is accused of shooting and killing Hampton, his sister's boyfriend, because he physically assaulted her.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspects wanted after man shot and killed during fight in Alief area, police say

A witness told investigators that a black SUV was seen driving northbound on Kirkwood after the shooting. Authorities later identified Young as the suspect, leading to his arrest.

Young's bond was set at $150,000, and he is expected to be back in court on May 15.