Suspects wanted after man shot and killed during fight in Alief area, police say

A man was killed after a fight lead to a shooting at his possible girlfriend's relative's house in the Alief area, Houston police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after a fight involving a woman who police believe was his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend in the Alief area.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at 11800 Spring Grove Dr. at about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

A couple of men were trying to get the victim to leave his possible girlfriend's relative's home when things escalated, investigators said after talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video.

"There was some tousling that was going on that eventually ended up in gunfire," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene, but police said they are confident they'll be able to track them down with the help of surveillance video.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the suspects has not been released.

