missing person

Crews plan new search for missing Texas State student who disappeared 10 months ago

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews to return to area where Missouri City native disappeared

LULING, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten months after disappearing from a rural south-central Texas road, crews are slated to return to the area to search for signs of a missing Texas State University student with Houston-area ties.

Jason Landry, the Missouri City native who was last seen in December 2020, has been the focus of massive search efforts covering hundreds of miles. His crashed car was found outside of Luling, Texas, approximately 30 miles from the Texas State campus in San Marcos.

RELATED: Parents of missing 21-year-old Texas State student say they still have hope

Search crews are scheduled to look at new areas of interest beginning Saturday.

Landry's wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car. Clothing was found approximately 900 feet from the crash, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

READ ALSO: 21-year-old Texas State student from Missouri City still missing a month later
EMBED More News Videos

Jason Landry disappeared Dec. 13 from a rural central Texas road after a car crash. Authorities are still working to find out what happened to him.


The search organization otherwise known as TEXSAR said its initial operation included nine days of ground search and three days of aerial search spanning with more than 100 trained volunteers.

If you know anything about Landry's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.

SEE ALSO: Follow the minute-by-minute timeline leading up to missing Missouri City student's crash

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newscollegemissing manstudent safetycollege studentmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Human remains found in forest preserve ID'd as missing airlines exec
Families of missing Black men plead for more accountability
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News