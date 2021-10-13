Crews plan new search for missing Texas State student who disappeared 10 months ago

Jason Landry, the Missouri City native who was last seen in December 2020, has been the focus of massive search efforts covering hundreds of miles. His crashed car was found outside of Luling, Texas, approximately 30 miles from the Texas State campus in San Marcos.
RELATED: Parents of missing 21-year-old Texas State student say they still have hope
Search crews are scheduled to look at new areas of interest beginning Saturday.
Landry's wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car. Clothing was found approximately 900 feet from the crash, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
READ ALSO: 21-year-old Texas State student from Missouri City still missing a month later
The search organization otherwise known as TEXSAR said its initial operation included nine days of ground search and three days of aerial search spanning with more than 100 trained volunteers.
If you know anything about Landry's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.
SEE ALSO: Follow the minute-by-minute timeline leading up to missing Missouri City student's crash