Grand jury takes no action against HPD officer accused in April 2022 fatal shooting of Jalen Randle

It's been nearly a year since Jalen Randle was shot and killed by Houston police, and still, no grand jury action was taken against the officer.

Randle, 29, was shot and killed when officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The case of Jalen Randle, the 29-year-old shot and killed by Houston police, will now be presented to a new grand jury after the recent panel did not take action on Wednesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The video above is from a previous report.

The DA's office said the grand jury took no action on potential charges against HPD officer Shane Privette in Randle's April 2022 shooting.

"It is the policy of the Harris County District Attorney's Office to present all officer-involved shootings to a grand jury to determine whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges," the DA's office wrote in a statement. "Harris County grand juries are composed of 12 randomly selected county residents who hear all available evidence in a case, including witnesses."

SEE ALSO: Grand jury expected to make decision in case of man fatally shot by Houston police officer

Usually, if nine or more grand jurors agree that probable cause exists, they issue a "true bill," or indictment, and the case continues through the criminal justice system. In other instances, if nine or more jurors determine there's no probable cause, they issue a "no bill."

But in this case, the jury took no action, meaning the case is unresolved and is presented anew to a subsequent grand jury, the DA's office said.

Randle was shot and killed on April 27, 2022. At the time, police said they were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Randle, who was charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Body camera video released in 2022 showed Privette opening fire as soon as he told Randle to show his hands, then uttering a curse word after the shooting.

SEE ALSO: Family of man killed by HPD officer reacts to release of body camera video: 'It's terrible'

Since that day, the Randle family has demanded that Privette face criminal charges.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.