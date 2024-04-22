More than 30 shots ring out in Third Ward neighborhood where residents weary of recent shootings

A man was shot multiple times while driving on Emancipation Avenue in Houston's Third Ward overnight, police said. He ran to a nearby club for help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors in the Third Ward's Riverside Terrace area are fed up with crime and spoke out following the most recent incident where more than 30 gunshots rang after midnight on Monday.

Scott Clements, who has lived in the area for about 10 years, showed ABC13 a collection of bullet casings he's found over the years, serving as a stark reminder of just how bad he said crime has got.

"It's nuts. It's how many people are shooting off guns and driving around this neighborhood. It's scary," Clements said.

The Houston Police Department said a man was shot and crashed his car on Arbor Street near Emancipation Avenue. He then rushed to a nearby club to get help.

Bullet casings from that shooting were found in the front yard of a home where a newborn was fast asleep at the time.

Rayven Moore, the head of the Riverside Terrace Civic Association, said he's responsible for addressing concerns in the neighborhood.

"This is home. This is supposed to be the safe place, but it's not," Moore said.

Moore pointed to the nearby bars and nightlife, which he believes is the cause of some of the crime.

ABC13 reported a similar story a block away in the same area last year. Following a shooting in August 2023, residents at the time also said the crowds from the bars were spilling into the neighborhood and causing issues.

Clements told ABC13 he's rarely seen officers patrolling the neighborhood in the later hours and would like to see more presence. Moore echoed the same concerns.

"We know what time the area is busy. Let's say, Thursday to Sunday, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. if we can get people in those specific areas, I think it will go a long way in those areas," Moore said.

Despite public perception, Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz believes her district is no different than others grappling with crime.

Shabazz said the district allocated funds for police overtime. When asked if those funds have run out, the councilmember said they are currently getting ready for a new budget, hoping to provide more overtime.

