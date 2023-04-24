Grand jury expected to make decision in case of man fatally shot by Houston police officer

It's been nearly a year since Jalen Randle was shot and killed by Houston police, and the decision on whether the officer involved will face charges may be coming soon.

Jalen Randle was allegedly shot and killed by an HPD officer following the end of a chase on April 27, 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly a year since 29-year-old Jalen Randle was shot and killed by Houston police, a grand jury is expected to decide sometime this week if the officer involved will be indicted.

On April 27, 2022, Randle was reportedly fatally shot by officer Shane Privette at the end of a chase in the Pleasantville area on Josie Street.

Police said they were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Randle, who was charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Body camera video released last year showed Privette opening fire as soon as he told Randle to show his hands, then uttering a curse word after the shooting.

RELATED: 'Nothing has been done': Family of man shot by HPD marks 6 months of his shooting death with protest

Since that day, the Randle family has demanded that Privette face criminal charges. Just this past weekend, protesters marched in downtown calling for justice in his death.

According to ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle, a grand jury has been reviewing evidence in the case, and a decision on whether to indict Privette could come soon.

The Harris County district attorney declined to give a timeline.

