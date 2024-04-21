Man shot in domestic dispute with woman and young child in Westchase area on Sunday, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot by a woman in what officials are describing as a domestic violence situation.

The situation unfolded in the Westchase area just after 1 a.m. on Sunday at The Vista at Westchase Apartments in the 3400 block of Walnut Bend.

According to the Houston Police Department, the dispute was between the victim, a woman, and a small child.

Officials did not elaborate on what exactly led up to the shooting.

Police said the man was shot once and transported to the hospital.

Officials did not disclose the status of the woman and child. However, HPD said the woman stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.