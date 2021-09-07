HPD looking for 2 people after witness to argument was shot in southwest Houston

The video above is from a previous story explaining how to make a tip to Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man who witnessed two people arguing with each other at a southwest Houston parking lot wound up being shot in the head by one of them.Amazingly, investigators added the 49-year-old victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized.According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 7200 block of Bissonnet, near Fondren Road, at about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.The victim informed officers at the hospital about what happened, prompting investigators to comb the area.Investigators said the victim was involved in a drive-by shooting after observing two men arguing. One of the men shot in the direction of the other, but missed and hit the innocent victim.Police couldn't offer a description of the suspects other than a vehicle description of a dark-colored van.Police urge anyone who has information on the case to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).