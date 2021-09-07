man shot

HPD looking for 2 people after witness to argument was shot in southwest Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

How to report a tip to Crime Stoppers Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man who witnessed two people arguing with each other at a southwest Houston parking lot wound up being shot in the head by one of them.

Amazingly, investigators added the 49-year-old victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 7200 block of Bissonnet, near Fondren Road, at about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The victim informed officers at the hospital about what happened, prompting investigators to comb the area.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a drive-by shooting after observing two men arguing. One of the men shot in the direction of the other, but missed and hit the innocent victim.

Police couldn't offer a description of the suspects other than a vehicle description of a dark-colored van.

Police urge anyone who has information on the case to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The video above is from a previous story explaining how to make a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentman injuredgun violenceshootingcrimestoppersman shotinvestigationdrive by shootingguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News