Hurricane Ida

Wife saw gator attack and kill her husband in Ida floodwaters in Louisiana, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed by gator while in Ida floodwaters in Louisiana, sheriff's office says

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- A 71-year-old Louisiana man is believed to have been killed by an alligator while he was walking in floodwaters after Hurricane Ida, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Authorities said it happened at about noon in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans.

According to the sheriff's office, the man's wife told deputies that she was inside her home when she heard commotion.

When she stepped outside, she saw a large alligator attacking her husband, officials said.

The woman ran to help her husband. Once the attack was over, she pulled him out of the water and ran inside to get first aid supplies.

When she realized the severity of his injuries, she got into her boat and went to higher ground, approximately a mile away.

The sheriff's office said that when she returned home, her husband was no longer lying on the steps.

Authorities used high water vehicles and flatboats in an attempt to find him, but so far, his body has yet to be found.

The attack is still under investigation and deputies said they had no further information to offer at this time.

Sheriff Randy Smith is warning residents to be extra vigilant with walking in flooded areas as wildlife has been displaced as well during the storm. Alligators and other animals may move closer into neighborhoods.

HURRICANE IDA COVERAGE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianahurricane idaattackman attackedanimal attacku.s. & worldalligatorhurricane
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
Kingwood HS students give back to Pennsylvania school hit by Ida
Caskets scattered around Louisiana as residents recover from Ida
Another supply caravan departs Houston for hurricane Ida victims
How 'climate warming' played role in intensification of Hurricane Ida
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News