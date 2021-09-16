Hurricane Ida

More supplies depart Houston for Louisiana for hurricane victims

Another supply caravan departs Houston for hurricane Ida victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More help is on the way from Houston for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Another caravan of trucks left Thursday morning from Gallery Furniture's north Houston location on its way to Louisiana.

Volunteers gathered bottled water, hygiene products, non-perishable food items, diapers, pet food, generators, and even construction items for victims. The items were loaded onto trucks which left just before sunrise.

The caravan is headed to Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, just south of New Orleans.

It's the latest Hurricane Ida supply run for the Gallery Furniture crew. Earlier this month, a caravan of 18-wheelers delivered supplies to residents in La Place, Louisiana.

You can still help Ida victims through monetary donations online. Be sure to indicate that your donation is for Hurricane Ida victims in the note section.
