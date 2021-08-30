Hurricane Ida

Historic jazz site where Louis Armstrong played destroyed by Ida in New Orleans

Ida was too strong for the Karnofsky store, a building with a rich history that once served as a second home for Louis Armstrong.
EMBED <>More Videos

Historic jazz sites, including where Louis Armstrong played, destroyed in Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- It's going to be a really rough day in New Orleans.

That's how Monday morning was described as daylight revealed the pile of rubble where historic jazz landmarks once stood.

The day before, Ida, now a tropical storm, battered the state as a Category 4 hurricane.

But the storm was too strong for the Karnofsky Tailor Shop and Residence, a building with a rich history that once served as a second home for the great jazz musician Louis Armstrong.

READ: FEMA calls Ida 'one of the most catastrophic hurricanes' to ever make landfall in the US

According to the National Park Service, Armstrong worked for the Karnofskys on their coal and junk wagons, even eating meals with the family.

The Karnofskys also loaned Armstrong the money for his first cornet.

Morris Karnofsky, who was also Armstrong's childhood friend, opened the first jazz record store in the city, Morris Music. Armstrong would often visit the store.

The shop is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

But on Monday, it was unrecognizable along with a mural on another building in the Central Business District that featured cornet player Buddy Bolden and his band.

Bolden is widely considered the "father of jazz."

The massive artwork created by artist Brandan Odums, now ripped apart due to the storm, was on the wall of the Little Gem Saloon. All that stands now is the phrase "One time in New Orleans."

"This was one of the jazz locations that was very famous a long time ago. Buddy Bolden, Louis Armstrong, they played here, and so there's been a lot ongoing as to what to potentially do with these buildings, and unfortunately, now there's not much to do," said Helena Moreno, New Orleans City Council President.

A nola.com report in 2019 detailed some of the landmarks that still needed renovation, including the Karnofsky Shop, that had otherwise fallen into collapse.

Moreno said that when she heard what happened, she had to come see the building for herself.

"Daylight is here, and we know it's going to be a really rough day in New Orleans," she told ABC13's Ted Oberg.

While New Orleans isn't facing the extensive flooding that it did 16 years ago during Hurricane Katrina, the city is now facing a catastrophic power situation.

More than 1 million people are without power in Louisiana and Mississippi.

A message from the city's power supplier, Entergy, said the power failure was due to "catastrophic transmission damage."

"It's pretty catastrophic. It's not going to be a quick fix. It's likely going to be a bit complicated," Moreno said.

RELATED: Houston CenterPoint Energy crews head to Louisiana to help restore power

While Ida has weakened, it's not done yet.

It's expected to dump rain on the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys Tuesday, the Appalachian mountain region Wednesday and the nation's capital on Thursday.

The storm has been blamed for at least one death.

Louisiana family sheltering in attic during Ida landfall was 'the only thing' they could do
EMBED More News Videos

Families in LaPlace, Louisiana, near New Orleans, sheltered in their attics as their homes filled with water due to Ida, which hit as a major hurricane.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianahurricane idatropical stormstormu.s. & worldhurricanestorm damagesevere weatherstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
Kingwood HS students give back to Pennsylvania school hit by Ida
Caskets scattered around Louisiana as residents recover from Ida
Another supply caravan departs Houston for hurricane Ida victims
How 'climate warming' played role in intensification of Hurricane Ida
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News