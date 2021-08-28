sports

LSU football team relocating to Houston before Hurricane Ida impacts Louisiana

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Louisianians scramble to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Louisiana State University football team is heading west before heading west.

The video above is from a previous story.

The team had plans to relocate to Houston Saturday evening ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana. And these players aren't the only ones with plans of evacuating. As Ida moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico, residents in the New Orleans area have been filling the freeways leading out of the city.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large swath of the Gulf Coast 16 years earlier. But whereas Katrina was a Category 3 when it made landfall southwest of New Orleans, Ida is expected to reach an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Louisianans scramble to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida

A spokesperson for LSU told ABC13 that the team will be arriving and has plans to remain in the Bayou City until departing for Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers are set to kick off their 2021 season Saturday at UCLA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianahoustonevacuationfootballsportshurricanecollege football
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Is it a chicken? Astros and Braves fans struggle to identify mascots
Astrodome revitalization project could start to take shape next year
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News