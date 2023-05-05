Investigation underway after man's body found in Humble bayou, HPD says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a man's body was found in a bayou in Humble on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department tweeted just before 6 p.m. it was investigating at 14800 Peartex Drive, where the body was discovered.

It is unclear how the man died or if foul play is suspected.

Officials also did not say how long the body had been there.

