Workers at a construction site found the burned vehicle, then a dead body was found about 50 yards away, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

18-year-old wanted 2 months after body found near burned car in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two months after workers found a man's body near a burned vehicle at a construction site in north Harris County, investigators have identified a suspect.

The video above is from ABC13's original report in February.

Javier Gonzalez-Arzate, 18, was charged with capital murder after Angel Hernandez, 20, was shot to death in February.

Investigators said the construction workers saw Hernandez's car in flames near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Prairie Avenue on Feb. 24 at about 8 a.m.

The workers contacted the fire department, and firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. While working the fire, officials noted that no one was inside the charred vehicle.

Shortly after, one of the construction workers discovered Hernandez's body about 50 yards from his car, in a wooded area, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, Gonzalez-Arzate shot Hernandez and dragged his body to a tree line down from the vehicle after meeting with him earlier at about 1 a.m.

Authorities describe Gonzalez-Arzate as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Investigators said he has brown eyes and black-colored hair.

Credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office; Javier Gonzalez-Arzate, 18

Law enforcement urges you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.