ABC13 pushing HPD for answers on follow-up after DNA matches found in suspended sexual assault cases

There has been a public push for answers from the Houston Police Department after suspended cases were tested with matches found in CODIS database.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was ABC13 that first brought forth the news that more than 1,100 rape cases were never adequately investigated by the Houston Police Department. Those kits are connected to the nearly 4,017 sexual assault suspended incident reports.

As ABC13 continues to look into the story, it is evident just how survivors in these cases were failed.

The definition for the code, "Suspended - lack of personnel," said these incident reports have workable leads but not the staffing to work them. This latest development drives that point home that evidence had been found and most likely sent to police but never looked into.

It's a devastating update for survivors of sexual assault.

"I always think about the survivors who are listening. What are they thinking, and what are they feeling whenever they listen to all of the news?" Houston Area Women's Center deputy CEO Sonia Corrales said.

UPDATED REPORT: HPD confirms 1,100 rape kits from suspended cases were tested, with 96 DNA database hits



Over the years, 1,147 rape kits were collected by officials. As part of an automatic process, they were sent to the Houston Forensic Science Center, tested, and results emailed to police. All those kits were uploaded to a national DNA database, and dozens of matched profiles were already in the system.

Corrales said now is the time to hold accountable the systems that failed these survivors.

"It's also the responsibility of the police department to fully investigate their case to get all the evidence, all the elements," Corrales said.

Next year, a new system is set to be in place to prevent cases and evidence from sitting untouched. The Sexual Assault Response Team will be made up of police, community, and victim advocates, and come 2025, they will start reviewing Harris County sexual assault cases to prevent this from happening again.

"Historically, we know systems where survivors typically access help do not have the greatest reputation of providing the best services to survivors, and it's an under-reported crime, we want to change that," Corrales said.

HPD said to be thorough, they sent additional tests to the forensic team since the investigation began. Those, plus the 1,147 original kits, resulted in 96 DNA profiles hit in CODIS. Workable leads that could have led to arrests but didn't.

On Tuesday, HPD sent a document showing that the department had edited its standard operating procedures to remove the code "suspended - lack of personnel."

HPD said the code was officially removed from the definition list on March 15.

