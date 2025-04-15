Houston Rockets host winner between Warriors-Grizzlies play-in game for 1st round of NBA playoffs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets are back in the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

For the next few days, they'll enjoy the hard-earned reward that comes with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, which is rest.

"After the last game the last three years, it was always like, 'See you next year,'" Rockets all-star center Alperen Sengun said. "Now, we're just talking about the season is just the beginning."

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reminded everyone that his team had "earned it" and "deserved it" after leading his team to one of the great surprise campaigns in the NBA with 52 wins.

Udoka and the Rockets will wait to find out who they'll face in their playoff opener at Toyota Center on Sunday. The Rockets will host the winner of the play-in round between Golden State and Memphis. When asked about a preferred opponent, Udoka said, "It's out of our control."

Udoka will make the most of the six-day break between Sunday's regular season finale and the playoff opener on the 20th. He'll make sure the Rockets get some "live action" in scrimmage situations so his team can stay sharp.

He added that parts of the playoff preparations will look like training camp to ensure his team is ready.

Emerging star Amen Thompson looks forward to his first taste of the NBA playoffs, vowing to "come ready to compete" with his teammates.

