Houston funeral home ordered to cease all operations after 10 bodies found without air conditioning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are ordering a southwest Houston funeral home to cease all operations on Monday after the remains of at least 10 people were found in shocking conditions.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission inspected the Richardson Mortuary on Brookfield Drive on Friday when the bodies were first discovered exposed and without air conditioning. They found the mortuary did not meet building, health, and safety codes.

In the cease-and-desist letter, the commission also cites the owners' fraudulent, unprofessional, and deceptive conduct.

Police were originally called to the mortuary just before noon on April 11 after a funeral home worker allegedly stabbed a customer who'd begun filming bodies. The video captured bodies lying on tables and others wrapped in plastic or inside caskets.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man stabbed after posting video of bodies found exposed at mortuary, HPD says

Police say the man filmed all the bodies there, which infuriated a worker, who then stabbed him. The district attorney declined to press charges for the stabbing.

The customer filming and a family member had gone to the funeral home because they'd grown suspicious about where their mother's and uncle's bodies were being stored. An unidentified funeral home worker eventually confronted them and ordered them to leave. When they refused, the worker allegedly stabbed one of them in the stomach.

Police described the wound as minor and said the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.

HPD said it was still looking into the stabbing case and whether any charges would be filed.

ABC13 drove by the facility on Monday, and the parking lot was blocked off. There was also no activity at the funeral home.

