1 man detained after woman shot in the chest in northwest Harris County neighborhood, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have detained a man after a woman was shot in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

A heavy police presence was spotted in the 14200 block of Cornelia Drive on Monday evening after a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. The woman was taken to a hospital via Life Flight.

Authorities say that Cheval and Loyola Drive are currently shut down by emergency crews.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, but an investigation continues.