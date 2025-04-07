Suspect detained after man found stabbed to death at southwest Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly stabbing is under investigation at a southwest Houston apartment complex Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at 9001 South Braeswood Boulevard just after 9 a.m.

According to police, a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment.

SkyEye flew over the apartment complex, where heavy law enforcement and crime scene tape surrounded a grassy area in front of the building.

HPD said a female suspect, who has not been identified, was detained at the scene.

Police did not provide additional information about what may have led to the stabbing.