24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect detained after man found stabbed to death at southwest Houston apartment complex, HPD says

KTRK logo
Monday, April 7, 2025 3:58PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly stabbing is under investigation at a southwest Houston apartment complex Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at 9001 South Braeswood Boulevard just after 9 a.m.

According to police, a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment.

SkyEye flew over the apartment complex, where heavy law enforcement and crime scene tape surrounded a grassy area in front of the building.

HPD said a female suspect, who has not been identified, was detained at the scene.

Police did not provide additional information about what may have led to the stabbing.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW