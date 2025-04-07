Suspect detained after man found stabbed to death at southwest Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly stabbing is under investigation at a southwest Houston apartment complex Monday morning.
The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at 9001 South Braeswood Boulevard just after 9 a.m.
According to police, a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment.
SkyEye flew over the apartment complex, where heavy law enforcement and crime scene tape surrounded a grassy area in front of the building.
HPD said a female suspect, who has not been identified, was detained at the scene.
Police did not provide additional information about what may have led to the stabbing.