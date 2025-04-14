24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Kendleton mayor resigns, pleads guilty to refusing to provide access to public information

Monday, April 14, 2025 10:47PM
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphery was removed from office after he pleaded guilty on Monday, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

Humphrey was convicted of a Class B misdemeanor for refusing to provide access to public information. His remaining abuse of official capacity charges were dismissed.

The now-former mayor was accused of blocking public information from an RV Park owner, who was questioning unusually high water bills in 2021 and 2022. It turned out the park owner was being overcharged.

"Today the mayor voluntarily pled guilty, the court accepted his plea, the court convicted him of the offense. The mayor's conviction resulted in his immediate removal from office by operation of law," District Attorney Brian Middleton said. "We wish the best for the community of Kendleton as it moves forward."

Humphrey was removed as mayor of Kendleton, a small city between Rosenberg and Wharton, in Fort Bend County.

