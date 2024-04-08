HPD confirms 1,100 rape kits from suspended cases were tested, with 96 DNA database hits

On Monday, the Houston Police Department confirmed a 13 Investigates report about 1,100 rape kits tested from suspended cases, 96 had CODIS hits.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department confirmed on Monday a 13 Investigates report about the testing of more than 1,100 rape kits connected to suspended sexual assault cases.

In a statement, HPD wrote that it was working with the Houston Forensic Science Center (HFSC) and the Harris County District Attorney's Office to review and build a better workflow process between their agencies to properly address incident-related hits from the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS. The department defines as the DNA profile from a kit matching the profile from a separate criminal offense or a known offender.

According to HPD, HFSC reported 1,147 adult sexual assault incident reports had kits tested for DNA, with 76 resulting in a CODIS hit. An additional 20 were found last week after HPD Chief Troy Finner directed all Special Victims Division incidents coded "Suspended: lack of personnel" be sent to the HFSC for review, regardless of the offense title.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 1,100 rape kits from suspended HPD cases were tested but never investigated, sources tell ABC13

As of Monday, investigators are conducting reviews to follow-up on those hits.

Last Friday, 13 Investigates explained that the rape-kit test process is automated, with results being emailed to HPD and loaded into CODIS. If there were any CODIS hits, those are also automatically sent to the police.

A source told ABC13 that those results were never followed up, theorizing that they could have sat in an email inbox for years.

"It's the right of that survivor that they get this done and that we get it tested appropriately but for a broader public safety perspective, getting as much information into CODIS as possible helps public safety overall, and helps get people off the street that are doing this repeatedly," Amy Castillo of the Houston Forensic Science Center told ABC13 last week.

Chief Finner is slated to speak on the rape kits later this week.

13 Investigates is pushing for answers in the midst of a large-scale HPD scandal. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

