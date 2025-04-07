Racist comments from METRO bus stabbing suspect prompt HPD hate crime investigation, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man with an extensive criminal and mental health history is now accused of stabbing a METRO bus rider based on her racial identity.

Edward Scott, 66, is being held in the Harris County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond. He is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in the back while both were on a Metro bus at Westheimer near Tanglewilde early Saturday morning.

ABC13 found the woman, who was riding the bus to her job as a house cleaner, when she was attacked.

"I was going to work when he got on the bus," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said. "He quickly stabbed me, and I ran to the front of the bus."

The woman says Scott then ran off the bus, and the bus driver closed the door behind him. Court records show Scott waited at a bench for officers.

According to the magistrate judge overseeing the case, Scott did not make his initial probable cause court appearance because he was combative while in jail. She also read from a document specifying what Scott said to officers once he was in the police car.

"When the officers detained him in the patrol vehicle, he was screaming that he wanted to kill all Mexicans, and wanted to know where the complainant was being taken so he can finish her off."

Court records show Scott has an extensive criminal and mental health record. The most recent filings show he was found incompetent to stand trial on two previous criminal charges, and was sent to a mental hospital. It's unclear when he was released from the mental institution.

Investigators say his mental health history will certainly play a role in this case.

"Maybe he was crazy," says the victim in this case. "But also, if he does hate Mexicans, I can see why he did what he did."

The victim said Scott didn't say anything to her when he attacked. Prosecutors say he used a 12-inch knife, which was recovered.

The woman is recovering from her injuries at a friend's house. She showed us her bandaged back with multiple stitches.

Scott remains behind bars. He is scheduled for another court hearing on Tuesday, as well as a mental health evaluation at some point.

