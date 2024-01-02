Hundreds of celebratory gunfire incidents reported to HPD on New Year's Eve, Chief Troy Finner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department submitted a preliminary report on New Year's Eve arrests for unauthorized firing and DWI accusations that were made over the weekend.

A total of at least 104 drivers were charged with DWI over the New Year's weekend. HPD Chief Troy Finner said the numbers will be updated on Tuesday.

Hundreds of calls were received about firearms being discharged overnight across Houston, according to Chief Finner.

City, county, state and federal leadersare cracking down on what some call celebratory gunfire.

On the preliminary report, seven suspects were arrested for illegal gunfire, along with officers who recovered seven guns in their possession.

Police said three people were allegedly struck by stray bullets, but it is unknown if the incident was caused by random shots in the air. Moreover, the three sustained non-life threatening injuries.

