8-year-old grazed by bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve in Sienna, family tells ABC13

A family in Sienna said their 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet from celebratory gunfire during a New Year's Eve gathering.

A family in Sienna said their 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet from celebratory gunfire during a New Year's Eve gathering.

A family in Sienna said their 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet from celebratory gunfire during a New Year's Eve gathering.

A family in Sienna said their 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet from celebratory gunfire during a New Year's Eve gathering.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in Sienna feels fortunate to be safe and largely uninjured after they say a celebratory gunshot entered their home as the clock struck midnight.

Olly and Alyssa Summers were hosting a small gathering for their kids, friends, and neighbors when a bullet came through one of their living room windows and landed on their coffee table.

The Summers family provided ABC13 with a cell phone video of the incident that shows attendees celebrating the arrival of the new year just before a loud bang is heard in the background.

"Your home should be where your kids feel safest," Alyssa said. "The fact that this happened in our living room makes it really discouraging."

The bullet came through a window near a group of children, but nobody was directly hit.

Alyssa told ABC13 their 8-year-old son was cut in the elbow by the ricocheting bullet or a shard of glass, but wasn't hurt enough to require medical attention.

"He was on the couch holding his elbow," she said. "It was bleeding."

The Summers family knows things could have ended much differently, and they want their story to serve as a warning that celebratory gunfire comes with dangerous consequences.

"This is just very irresponsible," Olly said. "This was a traumatic event with a bunch of our friends over here. My son's injured, and there's a hole in our house because of someone being irresponsible."

ABC13 reached out to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office to see where things stand with the investigation, but the agency didn't return the messages.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.