Authorities urge public to report celebratory gunfire this New Year's

With New Year's Eve just days away, ABC13 heard from Houston-area officials on Thursday about preventing celebratory gunfire this year.

With New Year's Eve just days away, ABC13 heard from Houston-area officials on Thursday about preventing celebratory gunfire this year.

With New Year's Eve just days away, ABC13 heard from Houston-area officials on Thursday about preventing celebratory gunfire this year.

With New Year's Eve just days away, ABC13 heard from Houston-area officials on Thursday about preventing celebratory gunfire this year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials from city, county, state, and federal agencies held a press conference at Houston Police Department headquarters Thursday afternoon to address the public about the dangers of celebratory gunfire this time of year.

"It's a criminal act to discharge a firearm in our city," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "I don't care if it's a holiday or any other day."

The most recent instance of celebratory gunfire hurting someone in the City of Houston happened on Christmas morning when a man was shot in the shoulder in northeast Houston.

On New Year's Day of this year, a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by such a shot in southwest Houston. There was also a recent instance of celebratory gunfire turning fatal when a 61-year-old nurse was killed in north Harris County on New Year's Day of 2020.

"I hope people are getting the message this year that we are taking this thing very, very seriously," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Finner said to call 911 if you actively see someone firing a gun in the coming days, but call the non-emergency line at 713-884-3131 if you only hear instances of celebratory gunfire.

SEE ALSO: 'No Refusal DWI Initiative' launched ahead of New Year's celebrations

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg also had a warning for those planning to fire shots to ring in the new year.

"You have a responsibility when you fire a weapon," Ogg said. "That responsibility could lead to criminal accountability."

She added that aggravated assault or manslaughter from celebratory gunfire both come with a sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Officials also reminded the public they could receive a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of Houston if they provided a tip that led to the arrest of someone participating in the act.

The number to leave that organization an anonymous tip is 713-222-TIPS.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.