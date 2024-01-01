Law enforcement urges public to report celebratory gunfire on New Year's for security

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's New Year's Eve and police are asking you to not shoot off your guns as a form of celebration.

"What goes up must come down, and we want to prevent these deaths," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

City, county, state and federal leaders are cracking down on what some call celebratory gunfire.

Chief Finner says there is nothing celebratory about these actions, which are dangerous and potentially deadly.

"It's a criminal act if you discharge a firearm in our city, and I don't care if it's a holiday or any other day," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said.

They're asking people to adhere to the warning because you could face criminal charges if you're caught doing this.

"You don't want to do something that's going to hurt yourself, hurt your family members, or hurt someone else," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Turner says they want everyone to be safe while welcoming the new year.

You're asked to call the police if you see or hear someone doing this.

Finner said to call 911 if you actively see someone firing a gun, but to call the non-emergency line at 713-884-3131 if you only hear instances of celebratory gunfire.

