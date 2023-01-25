Keep these resources handy when storms threaten on ABC13 Weather Alert Days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As severe weather continues across southeast Texas, it's important to keep yourself informed and stay prepared. Here are some good links to save that have the latest weather information and how it can impact your area.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

Here is ABC13's Weather Alert Day coverage for the latest conditions across all counties.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Find high water locations as reported across the Houston area..

Houston Transtar reports of high water locations are available on their map.

Learn about what flash flooding is and some of its dangers.

Have a flooded car? Here's what to know about insurance claims and repairs.

TORNADO SAFETY

Learn what a tornado watch is versus a warning and what to do when you see alert messages.

Here's what you need to know before, during, and after a tornado.

HIGH WIND SAFETY

See how damaging winds can be big trouble in Texas.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

See list of school early dismissals, shelter-in-place orders, and more as ABC13 gets the latest info from each district.

AIR TRAVEL

If you're planning on flying, you can check your latest flight status at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports here.

POWER OUTAGES

For the latest power outages reported across the Houston area, check CenterPoint's outage tracker at centerpointenergy.com.

Sign up for alerts direct to your phone in case of power outages.

STORM DAMAGES

Here is what to do if you have home damage from a storm.

If you need a contractor to help fix a damaged house, here are some signs of contractor scams.

Here are some things to do before a storm to help prepare yourself.

For weather updates, follow Travis Herzog on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.