Tornado safety: What you need to know before, during and after a tornado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Living near the Gulf coast means experiencing all types of weather throughout the year. Weather that can change rapidly and can even be dangerous like tornadoes.
ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca talks about tornado safety and a few simple tips to keep you and your family safe.
Seek safe shelter immediately! Get as low as you can. Try to get to the lowest level of your home or building. This will offer you the greatest safety.
You'll want to avoid windows and any outside doors. Make sure you stay out of large open spaces, as the tornado could spin up large debris which could hurt you.
Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible. If you can, get to a small space in the center of a room and make sure you cover your head.
