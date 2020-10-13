Weather U

Weather U: What is flash flooding and what are the dangers

By
Today on Weather U, we will be talking about the dangers of flooding. Flooding is an overflowing of water onto land that is normally dry.

Here in southeast Texas, we can also experience flash flooding. Flash flooding occurs when a high amount of rain falls quickly.

Flooding will occur when the ground can no longer absorb the water. It can also occur when heavy rain causes rapid rises in streams and bayous in a short amount of time causing them to overtop their banks.

We see this happen in Houston with very heavy rain storms or with tropical systems. On average, around 99 deaths are caused by flash flooding each year and over half of those are in a vehicle. That's why it is so important to "Turn around, Don't Drown."
It only takes six inches of fast moving water to knock over an adult. It only takes 10 inches of water to stall your car and 15 inches of water can float and carry your car away. Eighteen to 24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks.

Follow Rachel Briers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest a topic for our weather team to cover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodingweather usevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER U
The 4 types of precipitation
Weather vs climate: What are the differences?
How do tropical cyclones get named?
Different phases of the water cycle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st day of early voting brings long lines in Houston area
Texas counties again limited to 1 drop-off ballot location
What you need to know about early voting starting today
Get ready, Houston! A couple of fronts are on the way
Jill Biden set to visit Houston for early voting rally
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
COVID-19 caused 50% of Texans to endure financial hardship
Show More
Why voters want you to hit the polls early
Health care law on line at court, but is it likely to fall?
Ft. Bend County will announce decision on bars today
What data predicts for Houston-area home prices next year
It's not just Amazon: Here's where you can get deals this week
More TOP STORIES News