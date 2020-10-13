Weather U: What is flash flooding and what are the dangers

Today on Weather U, we will be talking about the dangers of flooding. Flooding is an overflowing of water onto land that is normally dry.
Here in southeast Texas, we can also experience flash flooding. Flash flooding occurs when a high amount of rain falls quickly.
Flooding will occur when the ground can no longer absorb the water. It can also occur when heavy rain causes rapid rises in streams and bayous in a short amount of time causing them to overtop their banks.
We see this happen in Houston with very heavy rain storms or with tropical systems. On average, around 99 deaths are caused by flash flooding each year and over half of those are in a vehicle. That's why it is so important to "Turn around, Don't Drown."
It only takes six inches of fast moving water to knock over an adult. It only takes 10 inches of water to stall your car and 15 inches of water can float and carry your car away. Eighteen to 24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks.
