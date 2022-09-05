Northbound Hwy 249 blocked at Old Foltin Road in NW Harris Co. amid motorcycle crash investigation

Two people were unresponsive after the motorcycle they were riding hit the back of a vehicle on Highway 249, Harris County deputies say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were not wearing helmets when the motorcycle they were riding slammed into the back of a vehicle on Highway 249, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Monday afternoon.

Northbound Highway 249 is blocked at Old Foltin Road in northwest Harris County as deputies investigate what happened.

The riders were flown to the hospital with critical injuries, and no one else was hurt in the crash, the sheriff said.

An Eyewitness News crew captured a bike on its side and multiple emergency vehicles across all northbound lanes.

A couple of non-emergency vehicles were also seen parked on the shoulder.

