Houston traffic alert: I-45 wreck near FM 1960 blocks multiple lanes in both directions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wreck on the northbound Interstate 45 near FM 1960 is causing multiple lane closures in both directions during the height of the Thursday afternoon commute.

The crash, which was located on the northbound I-45 North Freeway after Parramatta Lane, involved three vehicles and it was verified at 5:30 p.m., according to Houston TranStar.

All main lanes, the left shoulder, and the right shoulder on the northbound side were blocked. The southbound I-45 was also impacted, with the left shoulder and two main lanes obstructed as well.

SkyEye captured multiple first-responding emergency vehicles taking up lanes in both directions. A heavily-damaged white vehicle was also seen at rest against the northbound right shoulder.

It's not immediately known how many people were injured or killed.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
