All inbound lanes blocked after deadly crash on I-45 at North Main, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect delays north of downtown Houston as crews work to clear the scene of a deadly crash.

Houston TranStar verified the two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:32 a.m. on the North Freeway at North Main.

All southbound lanes are closed due to the wreck, according to the Houston Police Department.

Alternate routes include taking the North Loop to North Main and re-entering the freeway. Drivers can also exit at Cavalcade and take Fulton southbound.

It is unclear what led to the accident. Eyewitness News is working on learning more details on this developing story.

