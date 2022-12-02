All mainlanes of I-610 North Loop westbound at Wayside Drive closed due to big rig crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! A big rig crash on I-610 is expected to cause delays for hours.

All lanes of the I-610 North Loop westbound at Wayside Drive are closed as TxDOT works to clear a big rig crash.

A photo from TxDOT showed the truck overturned, blocking the roadway.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

TxDOT said drivers should expect the closure to be in place for multiple hours.

It's unclear exactly what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was first reported at 9:16 a.m.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map