Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down all mainlanes of I-10 East Fwy inbound at Lockwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is at a standstill on the I-10 East Freeway as police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
All inbound mainlanes have been shut down at Lockwood Drive, near Wheatley High School, since shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, causing major backups.
As an alternate route, drivers can go down Lyons Avenue or take the I-610 Loop to I-69 or I-45.
Houston police confirmed the crash was deadly, though it's unclear exactly what happened.
ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.