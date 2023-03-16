Heads up, drivers! Traffic has been at a standstill for hours as police investigate the deadly crash. Drivers can take Lyons Avenue as an alternate route.

Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down all mainlanes of I-10 East Fwy inbound at Lockwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is at a standstill on the I-10 East Freeway as police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

All inbound mainlanes have been shut down at Lockwood Drive, near Wheatley High School, since shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, causing major backups.

As an alternate route, drivers can go down Lyons Avenue or take the I-610 Loop to I-69 or I-45.

Houston police confirmed the crash was deadly, though it's unclear exactly what happened.

