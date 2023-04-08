All mainlanes closed due to major truck crash and fuel spill reported on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Authorities are working to clear a major crash involving a fuel spill on I-45 southbound Saturday morning.

Houston TranStar reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway near Edgebrook and Clearwood Drive.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that all mainlanes and one frontage road of the freeway are blocked due to the incident.

In a later update, officials said the crash involved a heavy truck with a fuel spill and to expect long-term delays, as the scene will not clear quickly.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

