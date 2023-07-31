Major crash involving 3 18-wheelers in Fort Bend County results in fuel leak, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County officials are responding to a major crash involving three 18-wheelers that resulted in a fuel leak Monday morning.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The crash was reported on Highway 90, just east of FM-1875 Road.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office said the highway would be closed for several hours as they work to clear the scene.

Officials said there was a fuel leak as a result of the crash.

A Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene. Deputies did not provide further details about how many people were injured.

SkyEye flew over the crash, where heavy skid marks could be seen on the road, and 18-wheelers veered off into the grass.

Highway 90 eastbound traffic is being diverted onto FM 1875, and Highway 90 westbound traffic is being diverted onto Spur 10, authorities added.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map