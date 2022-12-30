Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria

Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a major closure on the I-610 West Loop in the Galleria area in 2023.

The new year will bring changes to the West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange with a big construction closure that will last several months.

TxDOT is closing the West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer starting Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m.

The entrance ramp will remain closed through late 2023 to accommodate construction.

To avoid the total closure, keep right and take the entrance ramp onto the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound. Then, take the Fountain View Drive exit, U-turn, and take the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound.

Drivers can then take the connector to the West Loop mainlanes.

