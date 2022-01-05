rollover crash

Hazmat crews cleaning up after fuel tanker rollover at Spring railyard

Hazmat crews cleaning up after 18-wheeler rollover at railyard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler fuel tanker rolled over at a railyard early Wednesday morning in Spring.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a tweet at 3 a.m. that deputies were on the scene at Lloyd Railyard in the 25000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

Two to three-thousand gallons of fuel is believed to have spilled from the crash.

Area traffic does not appear to be affected, but deputies are still urging drivers to avoid the area.

It's unknown if there were any injuries.



