traffic delay

Houston traffic: Gulf Freeway backed up near NASA Bypass after truck crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Outbound Gulf Fwy backup not ideal for Monday go-home commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway are blocked in both directions in the wake of a fiery crash that caused a truck to tip over on the center dividing barrier.

In a tweet posted at 4:23 p.m. Monday, TxDOT Houston District said the crash is on the southbound side of I-45 just after the NASA Road 1/NASA Bypass.



Houston TranStar further reported the incident involved a total of three vehicles, verifying it happened just after 3:15 p.m.

The lanes affected include the left shoulder, leftmost lane and the center lane on the southbound side, as well as a left lane on the northbound side.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the crash.

Still, TxDOT warned traffic in the area is extremely heavy as commuters approach the peak of the afternoon commute.

There was no immediate word on when the wreckage should clear up.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewaytraffictruck crashtraffic accidentcrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC DELAY
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
5 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road
Emergency repairs close 2 southbound US-59 lanes at Laura Koppe
Boat blamed for shutting down Gulf Fwy during afternoon rush hour
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News