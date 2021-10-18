Houston traffic: Gulf Freeway backed up near NASA Bypass after truck crash

Crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound just after Nasa Rd 1/ Nasa bypass has multiple southbound and northbound mainlanes blocked. Traffic extremely heavy in the area. pic.twitter.com/c9ZsRNejKP — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway are blocked in both directions in the wake of a fiery crash that caused a truck to tip over on the center dividing barrier.In a tweet posted at 4:23 p.m. Monday, TxDOT Houston District said the crash is on the southbound side of I-45 just after the NASA Road 1/NASA Bypass.further reported the incident involved a total of three vehicles, verifying it happened just after 3:15 p.m.The lanes affected include the left shoulder, leftmost lane and the center lane on the southbound side, as well as a left lane on the northbound side.Fortunately, no one was killed in the crash.Still, TxDOT warned traffic in the area is extremely heavy as commuters approach the peak of the afternoon commute.There was no immediate word on when the wreckage should clear up.