Deputy injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy was hospitalized after a crash involving his vehicle and an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon along Highway 249 at Spring Cypress Road.

Details surrounding what led to the crash were not immediately known. It's unclear if anyone else besides the deputy was injured in the incident.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.



