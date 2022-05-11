Deputy injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, sheriff's office says

One of our deputies has been involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler. Crash occurred n/b on 249 before Spring Cypress. Deputy is being transported to a hospital in critical condition. I’m headed to the hospital now. Please keep our deputy in your prayers. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 11, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy was hospitalized after a crash involving his vehicle and an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.The crash happened Wednesday afternoon along Highway 249 at Spring Cypress Road.Details surrounding what led to the crash were not immediately known. It's unclear if anyone else besides the deputy was injured in the incident.We will continue to update this story as details become available.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.