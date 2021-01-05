truck crash

1 person killed in fiery big rig wreck on North Loop at Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big rig crashed Tuesday afternoon on the North Loop near the Hardy Toll Road and the wreck went up in flames, killing one person.

The wreck happened on the feeder road lanes shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters used water and foam to bring the flames under control. After the fire was extinguished, Houston police confirmed that one person has died. No further details were released.

The North Loop East westbound service road and the Hardy Toll Rd southbound ramp lanes to the 610 Loop westbound are closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

