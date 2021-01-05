1 person killed in fiery big rig wreck on North Loop at Hardy Toll Road

HPD Commanders & PIO en route to a crash at the North Loop East service road near the Hardy Toll Rd. One person confirmed deceased.



North Loop East westbound service road & the Hardy Toll Rd southbound to the 610 Loop westbound are closed.



Seek alternate routes #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/XDfZTGcbpD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big rig crashed Tuesday afternoon on the North Loop near the Hardy Toll Road and the wreck went up in flames, killing one person.The wreck happened on the feeder road lanes shortly before 1:30 p.m.Firefighters used water and foam to bring the flames under control. After the fire was extinguished, Houston police confirmed that one person has died. No further details were released.The North Loop East westbound service road and the Hardy Toll Rd southbound ramp lanes to the 610 Loop westbound are closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.