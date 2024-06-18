13 Alert Traffic: All NB lanes of I-69 Southwest Fwy reopen over 5 hours after crash with lost load

After over five hours of traffic tie-ups for drivers on their morning commute, all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet Street have reopened.

After over five hours of traffic tie-ups for drivers on their morning commute, all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet Street have reopened.

After over five hours of traffic tie-ups for drivers on their morning commute, all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet Street have reopened.

After over five hours of traffic tie-ups for drivers on their morning commute, all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet Street have reopened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow-moving on the I-69 Southwest Freeway Tuesday morning, causing major delays for drivers on their morning commute.

All northbound mainlanes at Bissonnet Street were closed for over five hours due to a crash involving a box truck and a lost load.

Houston Transtar first reported the crash at 2:32 a.m. All northbound lanes reopened at 7:59 a.m.

A box truck crash left pallets scattered across the freeway. Crews were spotted cleaning up some kind of hazmat spill on the mainlanes.

In SkyEye video from above the scene, the freeway looked like a parking lot. At one point, ABC13's traffic tracking technology detected the drive time from Sugar Land to downtown was over an hour.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.