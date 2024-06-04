Train plows through and splits 18-wheeler's trailer in Jersey Village, but no injuries reported

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A train plowed through an 18-wheeler at a Jersey Village rail crossing, causing a big mess but no deaths or injuries, authorities said.

According to the Jersey Village Police Department, officers received a call about the crash at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday along Wright Road at the eastbound U.S. 290 service road.

Police said the 18-wheeler was getting ready to turn on the service road when the train came through and hit the big rig.

Amazingly, no one died or was hurt, police added.

SkyEye flew over the aftermath during the afternoon. The back portion of the truck's trailer was missing, and heavy machinery was gathering its contents. A separate portion of the truck's trailer was also seen mangled.

Houston TranStar noted a traffic tie-up on the 290 eastbound before Jones Road due to the crash. A timetable to clear the wreckage was not immediately known.

